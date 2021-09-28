Obaseki appoints two Special Advisers, forwards names of 11 Commissioner-nominees to Edo Assembly

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has appointed two Special Advisers and forwarded the names of eleven commissioner-nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the two Special Advisers Crusoe Osagie, who has been appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, who is Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

The commissionership nominees are Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Prof. (Mrs.) Obehi Akoria; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are: Marie Edeko Esq.; Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

While the appointment of the Special Advisers take immediate effect, the commissioner nominees will await screening and confirmation from the Edo state house of assembly.