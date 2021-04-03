Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a condolence visit to leader of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on the death of the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin.

Obasanjo visited the nonagenarian at his Lagos residence to commiserate with him on the death of Odumakin.

Odumakin died early on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Centre.

Adebanjo had in a tweet described the death of the Afenifere spokesman as “too heavy to bear”.

Odumakin spoke tenaciously for the rights of the Yoruba and the people of the South-West geopolitical zone.