Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the death of De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, the Akran of Badagry.

According to Obasanjo the news of the Monarch’s death was received, with shock, even as he remarked that the late Badagry monarch had emerged as one of the most respected and respectable traditional rulers in Lagos State.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said, “he had a most eventful life which traversed eight decades and his reign of fifty years over Badagry Kingdom, which occupies a pedestal of looming importance in our ancient and contemporary history, witnessed notable peace and stability.”

The former President said “Badagry has, since pre-colonial times, remained a robust repertoire of the finest aspects of our cultural and artistic heritage. He would be remembered as a patriot and custodian of our cultural and traditional values, who gave his best while on the throne of his forefathers”

The former President further described him as “…an apostle of inter-ethnic understanding and cohesion; inter-religious accommodation and tolerance and inter-cultural co-operation.”

Former President Obasanjo who is currently in Ethiopia said he shared the grief of the people of Badagry and the Lagos State Government but urge them to take solace in the knowledge that his creator loves him more and he knows what is best for him.