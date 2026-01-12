The Badagry Kingdom has been thrown into mourning following the death of its paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I....

The revered monarch, who reigned for nearly five decades, was a towering figure in the history and development of the ancient coastal town.

Born in 1936, the Akran of Badagry was a former journalist before ascending the throne of his forefathers on 23 April 1977. His long reign was marked by peace, unity and steady community development across Badagry and its environs.

As Permanent Vice-Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, his counsel and leadership carried significant influence within traditional institutions across the state.

He was widely respected as a devoted custodian of Ogu culture and tradition, as well as a passionate advocate for the welfare of his people.

Tributes are expected to pour in from across the country for the monarch, whose legacy of service, peace and cultural preservation remains deeply etched in the history of Badagry.