The Federal government has been urged to be proactive, secure necessary and updated intelligence to deal with organised crimes and have common policy for the nation.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and a foremost cleric, Ahmad Gumi made this appeal through a joint press statement issued in Abeokuta after a closed door meeting.

They said the country is not solving the problem when one state goes for negotiation and molly-cuddling of criminals and another one goes for shooting them, hence; they called for serious approach to insecurity in the country and condemn criminals irrespective of tribe, religion, region and ethnic affiliation.

They also agreed that education is one main key to solve the problem in the long run and it must start from now through the education of 14 million children that are out of school national wide.

Advertisement

They called on government at all levels to work together to wean those who are ready to be weaned out of the bushes and crime, settle and rehabilitate them, give them skills, empower them and let them have employment, while the hardened criminals must be hard hit with stick.

They also agreed at the meeting that unlawful carrying of arms should be very seriously punished and the federal government should take the issue up seriously within ECOWAS to work for a regional solution.

They also called for protection and reward for whistle blowers against criminals living in the community and for government to create special courts to deal promptly with cases of banditry, kidnapping, ransom demanding and unlawful carrying of weapons.

They appealed to citizens to see security as the responsibility of all Nigerian.