Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to sustain his efforts in providing security in his state.

Ex-President Obasanjo gave the advice after a closed-door meeting with the governor on Sunday in Abuja.

A statement issued late Sunday night by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, said his principal and the former President met behind closed doors and had a “fruitful discussion” that centered on security.

The Chief Press Secretary quoted Obasanjo as saying that Kogi is central to the nation’s peace and development.

“Former President Obasanjo noted that the fight against insecurity should have everybody on board, stressing that governors should involve everyone to ensure insecurity is curtailed in Nigeria,” it added.

Advertisement

While appreciating the Governor for his developmental effort in the state especially in the areas of youth and women inclusion in politics and governance, infrastructure, health, and education, Obasanjo charged Governor Bello to “continue to be an advocate for youth involvement in governance”.

Responding, Governor Bello thanked Obasanjo for his statesman’s role, fatherly disposition, and wealth of wisdom which the young leaders are privileged to tap from.

Bello assured Obasanjo that he will not rest in the fight to ensure total safety for his people and will continue to do his best to ensure his electoral promises are fulfilled.