The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force to publicly apologise in national dailies and TV Stations including, TVC.

The management also demanded for compensation of 1 billion naira for the victims and ₦2.5 billion to the promoter of the place as atonement for the damage caused to his reputation.

The Managing Director of OOPL, Vitalis Ortese who spoke on behalf of the management said the raid by EFCC operatives left more than 100 patrons brutalised, vehicles seized, and businesses disrupted, with tourism and investment activities in the complex severely affected.

He said AK-47 Pellets and Beret were recovered within the premises of the facility after the EFCC’s Invasion which he described as “reckless, malicious and unconstitutional”.