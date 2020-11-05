A book written in honour of former Governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao Akala, has been launched in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Titled “Amazing Grace”, the book encapsulates the early life and times as well as reveals to the reader the various hurdles the former governor had to overcome to make headway in life.

Chairman of the occasion and Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo in his critic of the book faulted certain chapters of the book which he emphasized were not politically correct.

Meanwhile, Chief launcher of the Book and Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi described the author as a detribalized Nigerian who had contributed in no small measure to the development of human capacity.

Other eminent Nigerians at the event called for a more united and peaceful region devoid of hate and rancour.