The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and members of the Assembly have arrived the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting is expected to address all lingering issues between members of the State House of assembly who had earlier removed Mr Obasa as Speaker before his dramatic return in an election.

The election was called following the resignation of the new leadership put in place with Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda of Apapa Constituency 1 who was deputy Speaker before being elevatedf to the top post.

Her resignation as Speaker and that of other Principal officers paved the way for the return of Mr Obasa as Speaker.

His return put a dampener on the 49 day crisis of confidence which had gripped the assembly an unusual occurence for Political watchers and commentators in the State.

The manner of return and the proverbial song by Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda befiore her resignation left many wondering if the peace was that of the graveyard.

The meeting with the President is expected to put all to bed.