The Australian man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshipers in New Zealand’s worst mass shooting has pleaded guilty .

Brenton Tarrant , who appeared by video link, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act in a Christchurch High Court hearing.

He was convicted of each charge.

According to the presiding Judge, the entry of guilty plea represents a significant step towards finality to the criminal proceedings.

Mr. Tarrant has been in police custody since March 2019, when he was arrested and accused of using semi-automatic weapons to target Muslims attending Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch.

The attack was streamed live on Facebook.

A date for sentencing has not been disclosed and Mr Tarrant will be remanded in custody until the first of May.