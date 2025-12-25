The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on corps members across the country to use the Christmas season to demonstrate the values of love, peace, unity and service to humanity, which it described as core principles of the scheme. In a Christmas message to serving corps members, the NYSC s...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on corps members across the country to use the Christmas season to demonstrate the values of love, peace, unity and service to humanity, which it described as core principles of the scheme.

In a Christmas message to serving corps members, the NYSC said these values have remained part of its “time-tested tradition” since inception, and urged members to reflect them in their conduct as ambassadors of the organisation.

It encouraged corps members to remain united in the nation’s diversity and to stay committed to building a stronger and more cohesive country.

“Let us remain united in our diversity and committed to building a stronger nation together. Nigeria is ours; Nigeria we serve,” the message read.

The NYSC also wished all corps members a Merry Christmas.