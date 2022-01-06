NYSC set to obtain Radio Broadcast License

The National Youth Service Corps is set to obtain a radio broadcasting license.

Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Shehu Illela, confirmed the NYSC management’s expression of interest during a visit to the Director General of NYSC in Abuja.

He expressed satisfaction with the adequate provisions efforts made thus far.

Prior to a preliminary inspection of these facilities by the Commission, the NBC listed the purchase of standard radio equipment and the construction of a digital studio.

Mr. Illela while assessing the Studio facilities installed at the proposed ‘NYSC Radio’ complex located at the NYSC in Abuja, said that with the standard facilities he had seen, NYSC is on the right track towards obtaining a broadcast licence after a thorough screening procedure.

While taking the NBC DG round the studio, the NYSC Director General Major General Shu’aibu Ibrahim disclosed that the proposed NYSC Radio was initiated to reach out to the grassroots and make the Scheme more visible in its drive at promoting national integration, self reliance and socio-economic development.

He stated that the radio would be used in conjunction with other multimedia channels to inform the public about the invaluable contributions of corps members to national development.

Director General of the NYSC, assured the NBC that all arrangements have been made to begin broadcasting as soon as the license is granted.

Given its multidisciplinary graduate manpower across the federation, he said NYSC has competent personnel to operate optimally.