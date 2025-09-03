The National Youth Service Corps has applauded professional and regulatory bodies for their collaboration in ensuring that its mobilization process goes on seamlessly at all times....

The National Youth Service Corps has applauded professional and regulatory bodies for their collaboration in ensuring that its mobilization process goes on seamlessly at all times.

It also said professional competence and certification would add more value to the academic qualifications acquired by any individual.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu stated this while declaring open the 4th meeting of the Scheme with heads of professional and regulatory bodies having operational links with the NYSC, held in Abuja.

Nafiu appreciated the bodies for their support to the Scheme’s commitment towards nurturing and advancing the potentials of the Nigerian youths. He also said NYSC which was built on the tripod of National unity, integration and development, has for the past 52 years stood as a bridge of fostering patriotism and equipping young Nigerians with the values to serve the country and humanity.

He said their guidance, mentorship and collaboration as custodians of professional standards in Nigeria are pivotal in ensuring that Nigerian youths are not only employable but also equipped to lead with competence and character.

“Our graduates cannot merely be job seekers but must be job creators, investors and globally certified professionals”, the DG said.

Nafiu stated further that the Scheme would continue to provide effective manpower for the nation and equally step up to transform the service year into a cubicle of professional excellence, ethical leadership and entrepreneurial innovation.

He called for collective vision, shared responsibilities, and unwaivering synergy of purpose as part of the task of moulding the Nigerian youths, which cannot be left in the hands of the government or single agency.

The Director General further urged participants at the meeting to have constructive dialogue that would enable the Scheme have a sustainable solution.

“I am confident that with your support we can form a new legacy of competence and integrity.

The future of Nigeria is in the hands of our youths. How we equip them today, will determine the prosperity, unity and global competitiveness of our nation tomorrow”, he said.

The Director, Corps Mobilisation department of the NYSC, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed in his welcome address said the meeting underscored a shared responsibility in ensuring that NYSC mobilization processes are efficient, transparent, and aligns with the highest professional standards that govern various fields.

He said NYSC partners in the professional and regulatory space had been indispensable in shaping robust standards, safeguarding public interest and ensuring that mobilization processes reflect best practices.

“This partnership has yielded tangible benefits over the years, including improved mobilization procedures, and has enhanced efficiency. Yet, we recognize that there is room for improvement. Ambiguities in procedure, and inconsistent interfaces between regulatory requirements and mobilization processes which can hinder our shared mission and erode public confidence.

We recognize that a robust partnership will enable us to harness pooled expertise, harmonize regulations and guidelines, and embrace innovations that reduce delays, enhance accuracy, and uphold integrity across the entire mobilization value chain”, he said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Examinations Council (NECO), National Board For Technical Education (NBTE) among others.