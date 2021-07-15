The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, on Thursday visited Reverend Oluwole Adetiran, the composer of the NYSC anthem, at his Mowe-Ibafo residence in Ogun-state, South West Nigeria.

Pa Adetiran, a corps member in 1984, composed the evergreen NYSC anthem while serving at the Polytechnic, Ibadan.

The NYSC boss appreciated the stellar and indelible contribution of the septuagenarian to the scheme and assured him of support for his well being.

In his response, Rev Adetiran, who was surrounded by family members during the visit, thanked the Director-General and his team from Lagos and Ogun states, expressing joy at being remembered in his lifetime.

He urged the youth to be selfless and dedicated to National development.

Advertisement

Addressing journalists, the NYSC boss called on corps members across the country to be patriotic in service, so that they too can be celebrated in the future.

He noted that in its 48-year history, more than five million Nigerians had successfully gone through the service, stating that the scheme remains a veritable tool for national development, with corps members strongly represented in every major strata of the economy.