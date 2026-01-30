Corps Members have been enjoined to contribute towards strengthening the corporate existence of the country by treating one another as brothers and sisters regardless of their diverse backgrounds....

Corps Members have been enjoined to contribute towards strengthening the corporate existence of the country by treating one another as brothers and sisters regardless of their diverse backgrounds.

The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, made the call in his address to the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members at the NYSC Lagos State Orientation Camp in Iyana-Ipaja.

He advised them to remain selfless, maximize the opportunities of the service year, make new friends and establish new relationships that would further strengthen national unity and integration.

“Here seated are future Governors, Senators, Members of State and National Assemblies, Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Captains of industries among others.

“Majority of us got our wives from NYSC, so do not waste the opportunity. Also, respect the culture of the people of Lagos State,” the DG stated.

General Nafiu advised them to prepare for life after national service by learning at least one entrepreneurial skill in Camp, pointing out that this would enable them to become self-employed and also create jobs for others.

“We have the Bank of Industry that has set aside Two Billion Naira as business loan for interested Corps Members.

“We also have Wema Bank, NNPC Foundation, Kudimata, Access Bank, Unity Bank and others who are ready to give you business loans at minimal interest rates,” he added.

Earlier, the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs. Christiana Salmwang, had told the DG that the Corps Members had demonstrated readiness to serve their fatherland since they arrived at the Orientation Camp.

She informed him that work was progressing at the site of the state’s new Orientation Camp at Agbowa, Ikorodu.