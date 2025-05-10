Corps Members have been advised to be creative in their thinking, plan for their future and not depend on others to do it for them.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu gave this charge while addressing Corps Members at Benue State Orientation Camp in Wannune, and Nasarawa State Orientation Camp, Magaji Dan Yamusa, Keffi.

He urged the Corps Members to think positively outside the box, adding that they should think of how to add value to themselves in order to be able to succeed in the larger world and also benefit humanity.

General Nafiu, whose visit coincided with SAED exhibition at Benue Camp advised the Corps Members to acquire additional skills through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, so as to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

He urged them to engage in post-camp SAED training that would enable them perfect the vocational skills which they acquired in camp.

The Director General added that some of their predecessors that embraced SAED some years ago had set up thriving businesses across the country.

The NYSC Chief Executive also warned the Corps Members against embarking on authorized and night journeys, and advised them to obtain permission from NYSC before embarking on any trip, if necessary.

While presenting her camp situation report to General Nafiu, the NYSC Benue State Coordinator, Mrs Veronica Garba said 1,576 Corps Members comprising 724 males and 854 females took the Oath of Allegiance as administered by Hon. Justice Peter Ukande.

She added that the Corps Members had “exhibited a good measure of responsibility to SAED training, lectures, socials, sports, drills and other camp activities.

The synergy between security agencies has equally been unique which has immensely contributed to the safety of the camp”.

Also in her camp report to the Director General, the Nasarawa State Coordinator, Mrs Salamatu Muhammad informed General Nafiu that a total of 2,138 Corps Members were registered out of which Nasarawa had 1,388 Corps Members and 750 deployed from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Nasarawa had 715 males and 673 females, while FCT had 357 males and 393 females.

The Corps Members are in high spirits and have been well briefed and sensitized about SAED in-camp and post-camp training.

NYSC officials and collaborating agencies are at alert to the task of providing practical step by step guidelines to the Corps Members so as to prepare them for their roles towards nation building”, she said.