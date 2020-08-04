The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development says it is setting up modalities on how the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund will be accessed from the central bank of Nigeria and used for youth development.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare disclosed this while receiving the delegation of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Abuja.

The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund was approved by the federal executive council on July 22, 2020.

It is aimed at investing in the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprises of youths.

The programme handled by the Ministry of Youth and Sports is aimed at reaching five hundred thousand youths between the year 2020 and 2023.

Pleased by this development, the National Youth Council of Nigeria on Monday presened a letter of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari through the Minister of Youth and sports, Mr. Sunday Dare

They said this gesture towards young people is an indication that the Buhari’s Administration has the interest of the youth at heart.

This is one of the several projects put in place by the federal government to ensure youth development.