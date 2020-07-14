The Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, have called on the Federal Government to stop any planned privatisation of the country’s refineries or full deregulation of the downstream sector.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the unions observe that the Federal Government and the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, should rather put the refineries into functional and productive use.

The unions were reacting to comments by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva in a video on the social media, putting the blame of the failure, mismanagement and maladministration of the refineries on oil and gas workers.