Pensioners have urged the National Income, Salary and Wages Commission to send recommendations on the new review of pensions in line with the last consequential adjustment on salaries to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Pensioners is say while they struggle to keep safe during this pandemic, they are confronted with some pressing matters bordering on their welfare.

“First is government’s seeming reluctance to make them beneficiaries of minimum pensions following the enactment of the minimum wage Act. The union is also disturbed by the resolve of the federal government to polarise pensioners in the country. The recent registration of another union is to them, cause for concern