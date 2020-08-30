The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees has expressed support for Southwest Governors over the take-off of Amotekun Corps to tackle insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

The union says it is wrong for police authorities to put the burden of funding state police on state governors.

This is just as the union disowned its retired deputy national secretary, Rasaki Lawal, over alleged activities to create an unnecessary leadership crisis.

This formed part of decisions reached at the zonal meeting of the union’s leaders in Akure, the Ondo state capital.