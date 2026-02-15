The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has set a new reform agenda aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s social security system, following its two-day 2026 Management Performance Review meeting in Abuja. The meeting, attended by top management of the Fund, was convened to assess the Fund’s p...

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has set a new reform agenda aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s social security system, following its two-day 2026 Management Performance Review meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, attended by top management of the Fund, was convened to assess the Fund’s performance in 2025 and chart a policy direction for improved service delivery and financial sustainability in the new year.

Discussions focused on reviewing regional performances, strengthening collaboration across branches, identifying operational challenges, and realigning the Fund towards greater efficiency and value delivery.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, stressed the need for measurable results and renewed commitment to the Fund’s mandate.

Resolutions from the regions focused largely on expanding coverage, improving compliance, reducing operational costs, and strengthening engagement with small and medium-scale enterprises as well as the informal sector.