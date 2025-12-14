The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into an incident involving a Hawker 800XP private jet with nationality and registration marks 5N-ISB at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State. According to a Sunday statement signed by Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, ...

According to a Sunday statement signed by Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, the Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, the aircraft, operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday, 14 December 2025, at approximately 09:20 hours local time, as a non-scheduled domestic passenger flight bound for Kano.

The statement revealed that there were eight persons on board, comprising two cockpit crew members, one cabin crew member, and five passengers.

The statement reads, “During the approach phase into Kano, the flight crew reported a landing gear indication anomaly and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to visually confirm the landing gear position.

“Kano Tower confirmed on each low pass that all three landing gears appeared fully extended. The aircraft was subsequently positioned for landing on Runway 06 and touched down at about 10:34 hours local time. During the landing roll, the nose landing gear collapsed.

“All eight persons on board disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.”

The statement added, “Upon notification, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau activated its Go-Team. NSIB investigators will examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence.

“The Bureau wishes to assure the public that this investigation is not conducted to apportion blame or liability, but to identify safety issues and prevent future occurrences. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

TVC News previously reported that a private jet operated by Flybird .had a faulty landing after its nose wheel collapsed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Sources at the airport, who confirmed the incident to TVC News, say all 11 occupants on board, including three crew members, were safely evacuated without injuries.