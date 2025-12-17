The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed an accident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft, with nationality and registration marks 5N-ASR, operated by Skypower Express....

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed an accident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft, with nationality and registration marks 5N-ASR, operated by Skypower Express.

The occurrence took place Tuesday, around 20:00 hours local time at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State

The aircraft was originally en route from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport before the crew declared an emergency, necessitating a diversion to Owerri.

The aircraft subsequently crashed in the approach area of Runway 17.

There were four people on board at the time of the accident, with no fatalities reported so far.

Following the occurrence, airport emergency services were successfully activated and arrived on site promptly.

Reports indicate that there was no post-crash fire, and the runway remains active for flight operations, with other aircraft taking off safely after the incident.

Efforts according to the agency are currently underway to coordinate the recovery and evacuation of the distressed aircraft from the crash site to allow for a detailed wreckage examination.

The NSIB has officially activated its protocols in accordance with its mandate.

Speaking on the accident, the Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., stated, “We express our deepest sympathies to the management of Skypower Express and are glad that no fatalities have been reported so far.

The NSIB has activated its protocols, and our team is already coordinating with authorities to secure the site.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.