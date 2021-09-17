NSCDC shuts down two filling stations, arrests two suspects for Smuggling

Men and officers of the anti pipeline vandalism of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto state command have sealed off a filing station for allegedly engaging in smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol to neighbouring Niger Republic.

The Civil Defence Corps said they acted upon intelligence report of the illicit activities going on in some filling stations around the Moore area on the Nigeria/Niger Republic International road in Sokoto and arrestee two suspects.

The arrested suspects were caught around 3:30AM on Friday morning with two hundred Jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

One hundred and thirty of the jerrycans were filled with the product as seventy of the jerricans are empty waiting to be loaded with the product.

Sources say most of the fuel smuggled through the Nigeria/Niger Republic routes are mostly delivered to criminal bandits operating in some of the forest along the axis.

An attendant and a driver have been arrested while the owner of the filling station have denied knowledge of the illicit activities going on in the filling station.

The NSCDC said officers of the command will continue to be on the look out for economic saboteurs and those aiding the activities of criminal bandits threatening to destabilise Nigeria operating within their area of command.