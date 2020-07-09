Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ogun State Command,have recovered more than 300 sacks of premium motor spirit, lying afloat the water surface in Akute area of Ifo Local government.

The Commandant, Hammed Abodurin said the Corps also recovered a White Ford Bus with Lagos number plate: KTU 607-XK from the vandals.

He noted that the prompt response of the special Anti-Vandal unit of the command to the distress call from officers on the field led to the successful operation which prevented the suspected vandals from running away with the loaded sacks and jerrycans.

The Commandant warned vandals to stay away from the state or get themselves into serious trouble as his men have been fully prepared to prevent vandals from having successful operation in the state.

He added that the corps is still investigating those behind the illicit act and sabotaging of the nation’s resourcing in the area and urged people to report to the NSCDC or call attention of the Security to any suspicious movement around the NNPC Pipeline across the state.