NSCDC promises to promote greater resilience to disasters

The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, Commandant Everestus Obiyo has advocated more support from Nigerians to enable the Corps deliver on its vital role of safeguarding citizens from either natural or man-made disasters.

The commandant, Obiyo made the call while addressing officers and men of the Corps at the State Command Headquarters, in Awka

He made this public at an event to commemorate this year World Civil Defence Day Celebration with the theme ” Civil Defence and Management of Displaced Populations in the Face of Disasters and Crises; Role of Volunteers and the Fight Against Pandemics.

Obiyo spoke on the significance role the corps engages to ensure its keeps to its mandate, seeks cooperation with various communities, organizations to achieve safety and protection of life and property.