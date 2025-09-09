The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), under the visionary leadership of Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi is unprejudiced and poised to ensure elements of criminality are reduced or possibly expunged from the society....

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded five suspects in Zamfara State over alleged illegal dealings in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) destined for communities linked with bandit activities.

The state command said the operation, carried out on 5 September along the Talata-Mafara–Jangebe axis, led to the arrest of a driver, Abbas Umar, 40, in possession of a Volkswagen Golf loaded with 42 jerrycans and three gallons of petrol. The fuel, totalling 1,260 litres, was reportedly acquired from a filling station in Maradun Local Government Area at a cost of ₦930 per litre, amounting to ₦1,171,800.

According to the Corps, the consignment was intended for Jangebe village in Talata Mafara, a community described as a haven for bandit activities.

Subsequent investigations linked four other suspects to the transaction: Aliyu Muhammad, 36; Tukur Wambai, 45; Abdullah Tukur, 22; and Yahaya Said, 20.

The NSCDC said the suspects lacked clearance or operating licences from the Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in violation of federal and state executive orders regulating the purchase and movement of petroleum products.

State Commandant Sani Mustapha said the arrests form part of proactive measures to curb criminal networks that rely on fuel and other supplies to sustain insecurity across Zamfara’s three senatorial districts.

The Corps reiterated its zero tolerance for criminal conspiracy and warned that all suspects will face thorough investigation before prosecution in court.