The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command has paraded a 54-year-old man, one Muhammadu Mesedelemu for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Ilorin, the State capital.

The suspect who is a businessman was said to have had carnal knowledge of the minor on a farm in the sub-hub of Ilorin.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Kwara State Command, Mr. Babawale Afolabi disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court to face the consequences of his action.

This immoral act has recently been on the rise with the case of Mesedelemu being the third in less than one month as reported by the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the State.

The suspect who spoke through an interpreter confessed to the crime and pleaded for mercy.