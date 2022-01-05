NSCDC parade four suspects for kidnapping, banditry in Zamfara

Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto State Command, Mohammed Saleh-Dada, has asked citizens to give information to security personnel in order to combat rising crime in the society.

The call came after four people were arrested on suspicion of working with notorious bandit mastermind Dogo Gide and disrupting the peace of residents in Sokoto and Niger states.

Some of the accused were involved in kidnapping, gun running, and acting as informants for suspected bandits, most of whom were from Niger state.

The commandant said one of the suspects, a Nigerien had been on the watchlist of different security agencies for his involvement in several crimes such as kidnapping, Banditry, gun runing and cattle rustling.

Mr. Saleh-Dada said the arrest of the suspects come after a diligent efforts and collaboration with it’s Niger state command through intelligence that made the arrest of the suspect possible at Lapai, in Niger state.

The commandant said, bandits operations is on the rise due to the activities of informants living among citizens and are divulging information to the criminal elements.