An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and his counterpart with the Nigeria Police force, all abducted from their Kaduna homes have been murdered by their abductors.

The security personnel were kidnapped last week at their Maraban Rido residences in Chikun local government area of the state alongside their neighbor by yet to be known persons.

The civil defense officer had only a day before his abduction been awarded among other personnel for commitment to duty.

Bulus Sanda’s body which was found at Tsohon Gaiya village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway has been deposited at the Sabo General hospital in the state capital, preparatory for burial.