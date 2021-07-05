The Zonal Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in charge of Zone M Mr. Sammani Mohammed Inuwa said the welfare of personnel remains the top most priority of corp

Zone M of the NSCDC Comprises four commands of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states

Sammani stated this during his one day official visit to the Zamfara state command

He noted that the service would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that the staff welfare is properly taken care of.

The Zonal Commander appeal to the personnel to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duty, adding that service will not condone any act of lawlessness and indiscipline

” I assured u that all outstanding arrears and allowances of officers and men will be settled in no distance time” he assures

He commended the Zamfara state Command for establishing women response unit which is first of its kind in the zone.

” I want to commend this Command for establishing Women response team and is the first of its kind in zone M. It is worthy of commendation” Sammani said

Responding, the Zamfara State Commandant, Mr. Akushie Athanasius applauded the Zonal commandant for the visit, describing it as a morale booster for the personnel

He said the Zamfara state command is ever ready to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities especially in the ongoing fight against bandits and other criminal elements

“I am optimistic that my men are battle ready to face criminals and deal with them decisively” Athanasius said

Mr. Athanasius thanked the Zamfara State Government for the cordial relationship and assistance to the command.