Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, have been assured of adequate security during and after Christmas, as men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have been deployed to every area in the state.

Borno State commandant, Abdullahi Ibrahim says about 300 of its men have been deployed to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

He also called on the public to be security conscious of their environment and report any suspicious movement around them to the security operatives.