The Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected bandits in the Patigi local government area of the state.

The arrest followed credible intelligence and sustained surveillance by the operatives of the corps.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara state commandant of the NSCDC, Commandant Bala Bodinga, said the bandits had been terrorising the people of Saminaka village in Patigi local government area before their arrest.

Residents were said to have vacated the village for fear of these bandits, two of whom were eventually apprehended, while one is currently at large.

The commandant disclosed that the suspects will either be handed over to a sister security agency or be charged in court.

Items recovered from them include one pistol, mobile phones, tramadol and cigarettes.

