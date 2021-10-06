NSCDC arrests 45 year old man for defiling girl, 8, in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in Imo State has paraded a forty five year old man, for allegedly defiling an eight year old girl in Umualumaku Ehime Mbano local government area of the state.

Speaking while parading the suspect in Owerri, the State Commandant of NSCDC said the suspect who had serially raped the minor also admitted having canal knowledge of three other girls in the same community

The suspect was caught in the act by his kinsmen and alerted the operatives of NSCDC who arrested him.

The suspect who is married with five children admitted to have had canal knowledge of the minor.

NSCDC Commandant also used the occasion to parade four persons for allegedly conveying three trucks of suspected adulterated automotive gas oil also known as diesel from Delta to Imo state.

The Commandant who vowed to end the activities of Economic saboteurs noted that the command had reduced oil bunkering in the state to the barest also assuring to charge all the suspects to court.