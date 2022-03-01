NSCDC arrests 30yr Old Teacher For Defiling Pupil For 3 Years

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested one Mukaila Abdurrazak for defiling a thirteen year old girl in Zamfara

The thirty year old who has been the teacher of the minor both in school and at home and has been taking advantage of the girl for the past three years.

Advertisement

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC Zamfara State Command Ikor Oche says the suspect Mukaila Abdurrazak took advantage of being a tutor to the said minor and constantly defiled her

The statement adds that the suspect has Confessed to the crime during preliminary investigation and will be charge to court

Advertisement

The Zamfara NSCDC advised parents to be vigilant and mindful of whom they are to leave their children and wards for in the disguise of teaching or otherwise

Advertisement

In a related development, the corps has also arrested three suspected political thugs for attacking the Member representing Gummi/ Bukuyum Federal constituency at the National Assembly Suleiman Abubakar Gummi and the Sole Administrator of Gummi local Government area Shehu Daki -Takwas

Advertisement

The Fedederal lawmaker and the Gummi Local Government boss were attacked at an event in Birnin Magaji district of Gummi local Government Area.

The three suspects aged between twenty five and thirty years Confessed to the crime

Advertisement

The NSCDC Zamfara Command says the Wind screen of the local Government official bus was Destroyed during the incident

The NSCDC Insist it is poised to ensuring that any form of hooliganism in disguise of thuggery is eradicated and dealt with accordingly in Zamfara and suspects will be prosecuted to serve as deterant to other hoodlums

Advertisement

This Development is coming a few days after the state Government gave an executive order against thuggery.