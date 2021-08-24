Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested a 27-year-old young man for allegedly stealing a car and changing its colour within 8 hours.

The suspect, Ali Abubakar, who claimed to be a student of the Kwara state college of education, Ilorin was said to have trailed the owner of the vehicle to his house and stole the vehicle.

The red Toyota camry car was immediately repainted to black and its number plate removed.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were able to track the car and apprehended the suspect and the painter.

Ali Abubakar confessed to the crime, claiming that he was influenced by peer pressure.

The kwara state commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Iskil Makinde disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court.