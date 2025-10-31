The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has called for a more vibrant and empowered sports media landscape, describing it as critical to transforming Nigeria’s sports industry into a major contributor to the national economy. Speaking as the keynote speak...

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has called for a more vibrant and empowered sports media landscape, describing it as critical to transforming Nigeria’s sports industry into a major contributor to the national economy.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) 60th Diamond Anniversary Lecture in Abuja, themed “The Power of Sports Media: Honouring its Legacy, Shaping the Future,” Olopade said the growth of Nigeria’s sports economy depends heavily on the strength of its media ecosystem.

He noted that global sports powerhouses such as the United States and South Africa have leveraged robust media industries to monetize sports, creating billions of dollars in value through broadcast rights, digital content, and storytelling.

“Broadcast rights, streaming, digital content creation, and storytelling have become major global revenue streams. Nigeria must now position itself to benefit from this same transformation,” Olopade said.

According to a statement by the S.A, Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC), Kola Daniel, on Friday, October 31, the NSC boss announced plans to establish Digital Sports Content Hubs that will connect federations, athletes, and sponsors, enhancing visibility, collaboration, and commercial opportunities.

He also proposed creating media partnership frameworks that encourage profit-sharing and adopting data-driven analytics to support marketing and policy decisions in the sector.

Olopade emphasised that the media’s role in the evolving Nigerian sports landscape goes beyond coverage, describing journalists and broadcasters as key stakeholders in the sports value chain.

“Government must provide infrastructure and enabling policies; the private sector must bring innovation and investment; and the media must drive visibility, trust, and public engagement,” he added.

He further highlighted the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE) as a strategic blueprint to transform sports into a trillion-naira industry by 2030.

Following his lecture, Olopade joined guests to watch a novelty match between the SWAN Selected Team and the NSC Stars. He is also among the distinguished personalities set to receive recognition at the SWAN National Awards for his contributions to sports development in Nigeria.