The Office of the National Security Adviser and security chiefs have announced that they will brief the media on Monday afternoon.

According to The Nation, the briefing is in response to the threat by U.S President Donald Trump to send troops to deal with terrorists in Nigeria.

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this at the monthly National Joint Security Press Briefing aimed at updating the media on the ongoing activities of the government to contain insecurity and other vices.

Issa-Onilu said the briefing will provide an adequate response to the allegations of genocide.

TVC previously reported that the Federal Government has rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to classify Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” dismissing his claims of widespread persecution of Christians as inaccurate and misleading.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump alleged that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” blaming radical Islamists for what he described as “mass slaughter.”

Responding in a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the allegations do not represent the true situation in Nigeria.