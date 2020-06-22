The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and some state governors are currently meeting on how to improve security in their states.

The meeting which is at the instance of the NSA is currently ongoing at the national secretariat of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abuja

Speaking with journalists before he went back to continue with the meeting, governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari said the governors are forging a common front In tackling the security challenges which have gotten worse in recent months.

He explained that the governors are going to work even closer with security forces in intelligence gathering and sharing.