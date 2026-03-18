The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, announced that train services have returned on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route following the disruption recorded on Monday. In an Update on Wednesday, Opeifa, via his official X handle, assured passengers of improved safety and operational standards following the mechanical…...

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, announced that train services have returned on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route following the disruption recorded on Monday.

In an Update on Wednesday, Opeifa, via his official X handle, assured passengers of improved safety and operational standards following the mechanical error on a passenger train near Asham.

Opeifa, in a statement after the incident, clarified that the accident was not a collision between two trains as widely reported but rather the rear locomotive striking the power car and the last passenger coach.

He urges passengers to confidently book tickets, noting that operational measures have been implemented to ensure secure and comfortable journeys.

Opeifa wrote, “Following the incident on Monday, 16th March 2026, we returned on 17 March to confirm normal train operations are ongoing without obstruction through the swift intervention of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) men and iron men.

“Passengers can continue to confidently book tickets, as improved safety and operational measures have been implemented to ensure secure and comfortable journeys.”

The statement added, “We are also pleased to welcome passengers on the AKTS return trip from Rigasa, Kaduna State, yesterday 17th March 2026, MD Nigerian Railway corporate Dr. Kayode Opeifa with the support of HRH (Alhaji) Ishaq Ibrahim Tanko, Hakimin Idu District Head, Abuja.

“Train services are back to normal — safer and better. Once again, the MD was on the trip from Idu to Kubwa on the morning trip.”

TVC News previously reported that hundreds of passengers were stranded early Monday after a passenger train travelling along the Abuja–Kaduna Railway reportedly collided with a freight train near Asham, causing partial derailment and injuries to several travellers.

According to the official report signed by Dr Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the incident forced a halt in services along the busy corridor.