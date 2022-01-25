NPHCDA opens up vaccination sites to include childhood vaccination

The national primary health care development agency has integrated childhood vaccination at covid 19 vaccination sites for children from 0-23 months

This is to ensure that preventable childhood diseases are not neglected in the face of the response against the covid 19 pandemic

Advertisement

This formed part of the first meeting for the year to give an update on the progress made in the covid 19 vaccination process by the agency.

So far more than 14million eligible Nigerians have received their first dose of the vaccine and a little over 5million have received both doses.

Advertisement

Nigeria has received over 60 million vaccines from 2021 to now