The Nigeria Premier League has heaped heavy sanctions on Kano Pillars over crowd violence against Shooting Stars during their home match on Saturday.

According to NPFL, in a statement on Monday, Kano Pillars have been charged for breaching the Framework & Rules of the NPFL following Sunday’s incidents in the Matchday 8 fixture vs Shooting Stars.

The football authority stated that Kano Pillars failed to provide adequate & effective security, which resulted in unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas/field of play.

The Kano club also failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters, which led to harassment of the away team & match officials.

The statement reads, “Supporters of the club also threw objects towards the pitch & at the away team & match officials. Kano Pillars’ supporters further displayed conduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“The club’s supporters further gained access to restricted areas & assaulted players of the away team & match officials.

Kano Pillars are hereby docked 3 points, 3 goals from their accrued points, for assault on the match officials.

“The club have been fined N1m each for failing to provide adequate & effective security, throwing dangerous objects onto the pitch, failing to ensure proper conduct of their supporters & misconduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute, totalling N4m.

“A further fine of N2m is placed on the club for assault on the players of the away team & match officials.

“As compensatory cost for treatment & damages on players of Shooting Stars & the match officials, Kano Pillars have also been fined N2m.

“Kano Pillars will also pay a fine of N1.5m as compensatory damages of N250,000 each to the match officials.”

The authority further stated that Kano Pillars will now play their home matches in Katsina for the rest of the season, or a minimum of 10 matches until the club proves such an incident will not happen again. Otherwise, Sani Abacha Stadium remain closed to hosting Kano Pillars’ home games indefinitely.

The club have been further directed to produce the perpetrators of the ugly incident on Sunday & show proof of prosecution as well as put in place an effective matchday security arrangement which must be submitted to NPFL within 7 days of this notice.

Kano Pillars have within 48 hours to submit to this summary jurisdiction or appeal.