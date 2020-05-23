World No 1, Novak Djokovic has announced he is bringing together top tennis players for an exhibition event across the Balkans region.

With professional tennis suspended till August due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series of matches will run from the 13th of June to the 5th of July in 4 of Eastern Europe’s major cities.

Top Stars including World Number 3, Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dmitrov and Damir Zumhur of Bosnia have all confirmed their participation in the tournament, which will be shown on Television.

Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open title in January to claim his 17th Grand Slam title.