Norwich City have become the first club to be relegated from the English Premier League this season.

Norwich lost 4-0 at home to West Ham United on Saturday which means they are automatically out of the race to stay up.

Michail Antonio scored all four goals to inflict the seventh successive defeat on the Canaries

After 35 matches Norwich have only been able to secure 21 points and are rooted to the bottom of the League table

This is the club’s third relegation from the Premier League in seven seasons

In another match, Watford came from behind with two penalties to defeat Newcastle United 2-1