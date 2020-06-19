The Northern Governors Forum has met to address the rising insecurity in the region, with its chairman, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, presiding.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State will now head a standing Committee on security in the North which will foster synergy between security agencies.

Governor Lalong will also lead Consultations with Traditional, Religious and Community leaders, to ensure wider involvement in tackling insecurity in the region.

The Governors will also engage local vigilantes, hunters and community watch groups in order to foster intelligence gathering, rapid response and sustained surveillance.