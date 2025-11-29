A planned meeting of the 19 northern state governors has been put on hold following a separate security engagement involving governors from the seven north-west states. The Northern Governors Forum had scheduled the session for November 29 in Kaduna, where leaders were expected to assess the renewed...

A planned meeting of the 19 northern state governors has been put on hold following a separate security engagement involving governors from the seven north-west states.

The Northern Governors Forum had scheduled the session for November 29 in Kaduna, where leaders were expected to assess the renewed wave of terrorist attacks sweeping across parts of the region.

In recent weeks, communities in Niger, Kebbi and Kwara states have suffered fresh assaults, with a rise in abductions heightening fear among residents.

The north-west governors are currently attending a security session with the senate committee, where discussions are focused on persistent threats confronting the zone.

The talks are geared towards strengthening coordination between state governments and federal security agencies, boosting intelligence-sharing, and speeding up operational responses to banditry and terrorism.

The postponement comes shortly after the 19 northern governors announced plans to convene to address escalating insecurity. According to Peter Ahemba, senior special assistant on public affairs to Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, the meeting was intended to outline a collective security roadmap and agree on a harmonised regional strategy.

He said traditional rulers had also been invited to take part.

“The meeting aims to develop a unified approach to tackling security concerns affecting the region and discuss the way forward on security matters,” he said.

“It is the duty of citizens to help deal with security threats in our country and state.

“Therefore, citizens must do well by providing security agencies with relevant information about individuals with criminal tendencies.”

The northern region has recorded a surge in kidnappings and killings in recent weeks, including two high-profile attacks targeting schoolchildren.

While security agencies have intensified rescue operations and secured the release of some victims, several others are still being held by their captors.