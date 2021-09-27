Northern Governors Forum hold emergency meeting in Kaduna

Northern Governors and traditional leaders across Northern states have converged on Kaduna State for an emergency Northern Governors Forum meeting.

Those in attendance include nine governors, representatives of others who are absent, The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar, the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamali and several other Northern traditional leaders.

The meeting is preceded over by the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

The Last time the Northern governors met physically was in February where they arrived at several resolution bothering on improving the security of the region, enhancing socio-economic prosperity of the region, building synergy with their counterparts in other regions amongst others.

Chairman of the forum says this emergency meeting was convened to address Insecurity which is a major concern and to take stock of the progress the forum has made since the last meeting.

They also hope to chart a way forward.

They will also discuss on some emerging National issues such as VAT collection, in order to come up with the regions position and the best approach the issue to ensure that the regions interest is protected.

This is the first time the Northern Governors will be holding conversation on VAT.

The Press have been excused and deliberations will continue behind closed doors.