The Chairman of the forum of North East Governors, Professor Babagana Zulum says new thinking among the Nations security apparatus is needed in the fight against insecurity.The Chairman was speaking at the opening of the forums 4th meeting in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Professor Zulum who regretted the wanton destruction of lives and property across Nigeria stressed the need for synergy between security agencies and if possible collaboration with Nigerias neighbours and foreign external support in the fight against terror.

He said the new leadership of the armed forces must also make efforts towards bridging the gaps in their new thinking of a workable security architecture.

The Chairman noted that the region is left with no option than to turn all boarding Institutions to day Schools.

Earlier in his address the host Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed stated that the meeting affords the Governors another opportunity to discuss the challenges of the region and appealed to the federal Government to be holistic in its approach to addressing the security situation in the country.

The meeting which is underway has Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri the Vice Chairman of the forum, InuwaYahaya of Gombe State among Governors in attendance, while the Deputy Governors of Taraba and Yobe States are representing their Governors.

A communique is expected at the end of the regional meeting.