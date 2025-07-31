Northern leaders, technocrats, and stakeholders have rated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration highly, praising its performance on security, infrastructure, and economic reforms during a two-day citizen engagement roundtable held in Kaduna.

The event, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), brought together top government officials, including the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; several federal ministers; and northern governors, led by Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Inuwa Yahaya.

A communiqué issued at the end of the session noted widespread approval of the government’s delivery on electoral promises, especially in the North. The participants commended ongoing infrastructure projects, security operations, and social sector investments.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the verdict from key northern stakeholders was that “the Tinubu administration is pro-North in all ramifications,” citing appointments, infrastructure spending, health, education, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

Ministers Atiku Bagudu (Budget), Muhammad Ali Pate (Health), Saidu Alkali (Transportation), Aliyu Abdullahi (Agriculture), and Bello Goronyo (Works) presented detailed accounts of government achievements benefiting the North.

Infrastructure Gains

Transport Minister Alkali said the North is a major beneficiary of the government’s infrastructure drive. He confirmed that the Kaduna–Kano standard gauge rail project would be completed in 2026, while the Kano–Maradi line had reached 61% completion. He also highlighted progress on the Lagos–Kano rail corridor and the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway.

Health and Agriculture Interventions

Health Minister Pate revealed that over N20 billion had been disbursed to 4,362 primary healthcare centres across the North via the Basic Health Care Provision Fund. He added that 274 projects had been executed in 35 tertiary hospitals in the region.

On agriculture, Minister Abdullahi emphasised efforts to eliminate “briefcase farmers”, stating that initiatives like Agro-Pocket had exceeded targets by cultivating over 133,000 hectares of wheat across 15 northern states. He also pointed to reforms in livestock development and farmer support programmes.

Key Recommendations and Resolutions

The roundtable called for:

Institutionalising periodic government-citizen dialogue;

Increased investment in education, especially to tackle the Almajiri crisis;

Acceleration of infrastructure and agricultural development;

Promotion of value-based leadership and civic responsibility;

Strengthening of federal-state collaboration and regional partnerships.

Chairman of SABMF’s Board of Trustees and former Niger State Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, urged Northern elites to set aside political differences and reclaim their leadership responsibility, saying the region must support its representatives in government and hold them accountable to collective interests.

The meeting concluded with a strong call for unity, equity, and transparency, as well as a renewed commitment to fostering peace, justice, and inclusive development in Nigeria.