Normal academic activities have resumed at Kwara State Polytechnic following a brief student protest that disrupted movement along parts of the campus environment earlier on Wednesday. The institution’s management confirmed that the situation, which stemmed from a security operation in nearby Agbede village, has been fully brought under control, with…...

Normal academic activities have resumed at Kwara State Polytechnic following a brief student protest that disrupted movement along parts of the campus environment earlier on Wednesday.

The institution’s management confirmed that the situation, which stemmed from a security operation in nearby Agbede village, has been fully brought under control, with no arrests of students recorded during the exercise.

According to the Polytechnic, a small group of students staged a protest in the early hours of the day, expressing concern over the presence of security operatives in the area. The protest led to the burning of tyres along a section of Old Jebba Road, temporarily affecting movement.

The management noted that the swift intervention of combined security agencies, alongside the institution’s internal security personnel, ensured the situation was contained without escalation.

It added that normalcy has since been restored, with students scheduled for morning examinations successfully checked in by invigilators and exams proceeding as planned.

The Polytechnic commended security agencies for their professionalism and rapid response, while also acknowledging the majority of students who remained calm and law-abiding throughout the incident.

Members of the public, particularly commuters using the affected route, have been advised to continue their daily activities without fear, as the road has been cleared and declared safe for travel.

The institution reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive environment for learning, as well as the welfare and academic progress of its students and staff.